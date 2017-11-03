News

Send us your pothole photos, let's get them fixed: EDITORIAL

TUESDAY'S announcement of a $4 million funding package to fix some of the worst roads, while welcome, is just a drop in the ocean.

In September, the NRMA revealed the region had a road repair backlog of $430 million.

This includes Lismore Council needing $79.27m, Clarence Valley $43.68m, Kyogle $32.95m and Byron $32.37m, to get the roads into a satisfactory state.

So it is great there is money in the kitty for bad roads like Conway St, Wyrallah Road, Broadwater Rd and the Woodburn to Coraki Rd but we still have a long way to go.

If you'd like to let our politicians know which roads need fixing send in the name of the road and a picture of your potholes.

