'Send them our way': Richmond Valley wants Byron's tourists

POPULATION EXPLOSION: Around 30 Vanpackers were calling the Rail Car Park in Byron Bay home on Tuesday morning.

RICHMOND Valley Council says it would happily welcome Byron Bay's tourists and have ignored the Byron mayor's call for support for a bed tax.

Byron Shire Mayor, Simon Richardson, wrote a letter to Richmond Valley Council seeking support for a trial of a Tourism Accommodation Levy (bed tax).

The letter states: "Council is writing to seek your support for the State Government to establish an expression of interest process seeking submissions from Local Government Areas to act as trial locations for the implementation and management of a trial tourism accommodation levy (bed tax).”

"For a Shire with only 32,000 residents and just 15,000 ratepayers, Council and our community are straining under the enormous weight of an extra 2.1 million extra people a year.

"There is a need to explore revenue raising options not currently available to us.”

Byron Shire Council currently has an infrastructure backlog of $40 million.

But Richmond Valley councillor Daniel Simpson said he didn't "care about Byron” and suggested the letter "be put in the appropriate location”.

Mayor Robert Mustow said such matters were discussed at a forum he attended with other councils earlier in the year.

"We are an hour from Byron, if they are having a problem they can send some of them our way,” Cr Mustow said.

The council did not support the Byron mayor's call for a bed tax and instead Cr Mustow advised councillors to ignore the letter at this stage.

However Cr Mustow did note there were problems with an overflow of tourism in many towns along the Australian east coast.

"Residential areas are becoming a nightmare because the backpackers are moving ... they party all night and the residents can't live their own lives,” he said.

"We have to think about that otherwise we are going to have the same problems in years to come with probably Evans Head more than anywhere, that's where it will start.”