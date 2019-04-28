Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Senator Fraser Anning (right) attends the True Blue Crew barbecue in Gatton. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Senator Fraser Anning (right) attends the True Blue Crew barbecue in Gatton. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Politics

Anning slams ‘socialist media’ at anti-Islamic meeting

by Patrick Billings
28th Apr 2019 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONTROVERSIAL Queensland Senator Fraser Anning has denounced "the socialist media" to cheers of support by a crowd in Gatton.

Mr Anning described the group as "patriots".

"I'd love to see the left wing media give an unbiased report and let the Australian people make their own decision, that's hardly likely when you've got a socialist media," he said to cheers.

The event was attended by about 150 people. Picture: Nigel Hallett
The event was attended by about 150 people. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"Apparently (the attacker) is not a member of the True Blue Crew, he just an individual who may have gotten sick of somebody pushing a camera in his face. He reacted badly, he should have just kept walking."

 

Jim Savage from the True Blue Conservative Queensland Party. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Jim Savage from the True Blue Conservative Queensland Party. Picture: Nigel Hallett

 

Heavy security was present at the event in Gatton. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Heavy security was present at the event in Gatton. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Mr Anning said he hoped to get enough candidates on the cross bench to wield the balance of power to "block any bills until we can get the things we want."

He said this included withdrawing from the "corrupt" United Nations and legislation to allow the public a vote on who can immigrate to Australia.

The barbecue was held in Gatton, west of Ipswich. Picture: Nigel Hallett
The barbecue was held in Gatton, west of Ipswich. Picture: Nigel Hallett

More Stories

anning anti-islam editors picks federal election 2019

Top Stories

    Driving on ice without a license

    premium_icon Driving on ice without a license

    News The man also tried to supply a false name but it didn't add up

    • 28th Apr 2019 1:48 PM
    CAUGHT: Stolen car, laptop, handbag and cannabis

    premium_icon CAUGHT: Stolen car, laptop, handbag and cannabis

    News Man found in possession of stolen goods and 13grams of cannabis

    Casino man threatens to blow up a pub

    premium_icon Casino man threatens to blow up a pub

    News A pay phone call alerted Police a bomb would detonate in minutes

    Popular rugby referee dies after on-field heart attack

    Popular rugby referee dies after on-field heart attack

    News "He will be sorely missed as a friend, mentor, a coach, and referee”