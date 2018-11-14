Menu
A semi-trailer has come off the Logan Motorway at Tanah Merah, south of Brisbane.
News

Driver trapped as truck falls off motorway

by Shannon Molloy
14th Nov 2018 2:43 PM

Emergency crews are working to free the driver of a semi-trailer that drove off the side of an elevated stretch motorway and crashed.

The incident occurred on the Logan Motorway at Tanah Merah, south of Brisbane, about noon local time (1pm AEDT).

It appeared the truck went off the road as the motorway passes over Slacks Creek. Channel 9 helicopter vision from the scene shows the mangled wreckage wresting on the ground below.

 

Rescue authorities are working to free the driver from the mangled wreckage.
Queensland Police says eastbound lanes are closed with diversions in place at University Drive and Loganlea Rd.

Westbound lanes of the major motorway are down to one lane, with considerable delays expected in both directions.

Queensland Fire and Rescue crews are working to free the driver from the truck's cabin.

 

A map showing the approximate location of the truck crash.
