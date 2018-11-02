Menu
A truck has crashed over a bridge on Teven Road, Teven.
BREAKING: Semi-trailer crashes over bridge into creek

2nd Nov 2018 12:07 PM

AN INCIDENT is unfolding on Teven Rd, Teven after a semi-trailer went off a bridge into the creek.

Fire and Rescue NSW, Superintendent Norman Buckley said they had sent two trucks to the scene, and confirmed one was already there.

"The truck is in the creek and crews said it's very difficult to access.

"Ambulance and police are on scene."

Hazmat crews have also been tasked and are taking a boat with them.

NSW Ambulance Media said they were called around 11.30am.

"A truck has gone over the bridge but the patient is out of the vehicle," a spokesman said.

"One side out of the truck has lifted and gone over the side of the bridge and is now submerged in the water.

"The patient is complaining of a headache and scratches on his hands, but is stable."

It is understood the truck driver is in his 40s.

More to come.

