Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Semi trailer crash affecting Pacific Highway traffic

22nd Apr 2019 6:44 AM | Updated: 7:36 AM

DRIVERS are being urged to take care if travelling on the Pacific Highway in the New Italy area, after a semi trailer crashed earlier this morning.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened near Turners Rd just after 6am.

Emergency services are still on the scene.

Northbound traffic is affected and drivers should expect some delays in the area.

Meanwhile, the Transport Management Centre is warning drivers to take extra care on the roads today as people return home after the Easter break.

Delays are expected in the Woodburn area and Live Traffic NSW suggests drivers could consider using the Summerland Way as an alternative route.

Double demerits are still in place today.

editors picks new italy pacific highway truck crash
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    LIST: What's open on Easter Monday

    LIST: What's open on Easter Monday

    News THIS handy list will help you find a restaurant, cafe, bar or supermarket on the public holiday.

    Replica guns found during Lismore arrest

    premium_icon Replica guns found during Lismore arrest

    Crime Two Goonellabah men have been arrested and will face court

    • 22nd Apr 2019 6:40 AM
    Get your coffee fix at Ballina's newest cafe

    premium_icon Get your coffee fix at Ballina's newest cafe

    Business The menu boasts fresh healthy local produce made from scratch

    What happened to Lismore's legendary department stores?

    premium_icon What happened to Lismore's legendary department stores?

    News Nearly every child on the Northern Rivers had shoes from McLeans