Crime

Semi-automatic weapons, drugs and car seized in bikie raid

by Chris McMahon
4th Dec 2019 12:10 PM
GUNS, luxury cars, a motorbike and drugs have been seized during a raid on the house of an alleged bikie on the Gold Coast.

Officers from the Gold Coast Major and Organised Crime Squad raided a home at Benowa yesterday, arresting a 33-year-old man, alleged to be a member of the Lone Wolf gang.

 

One of the four vehicles seized during a search warrant by the Gold Coast Major and Organised Crime Squad at Benowa. Picture: Queensland Police Service.

Police seized two Mercedes, a Range Rover and a Harley Davidson during the raid, along with jewellery worth about $20,000, drugs, four handguns, a semiautomatic shotgun, a semiautomatic rifle and ammunition.

The 33-year-old was charged with firearm, drugs and property offences and is expected to appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

 

One of the Mercedes seized during a search warrant. Picture: Queensland Police Service.

In a statement detective Senior Sergeant Ian Galpin said gangs will remain the focus of their policing operation.

"Individuals who involve themselves in serious criminal activity, including possessing firearms, pose a serious risk to the community," he said.

"These individuals and criminal groups remain the focus of our future policing operations."

