Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Athletes from the Falkland Islands play with popular Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi at the Games village. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Athletes from the Falkland Islands play with popular Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi at the Games village. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Commonwealth Games

Sold out Borobi going for big bucks online

by Kirstin Payne
11th Apr 2018 7:57 PM

SOLD out Borobi plush toys are being peddled online for more than double their original price.

The blue mascot can be found at prices of up to $113.50 on eBay.

Despite the hefty fee, the toy remains popular with requests for sales scattered across Gumtree and other social networking sites.

The mascot is not the only piece of Commonwealth Games merchandise that has grown in value since the launch of the Games.

Borobi merchandise for sale on eBay at $113.50.
Borobi merchandise for sale on eBay at $113.50.

Collectable Borobi pins are up for sale at $15.50 a piece while a Commonwealth Games themed cookie cutter sets has been priced at $51.

Borobi sellout! Empty shelves at the Commonwealth Games Super Store.
Borobi sellout! Empty shelves at the Commonwealth Games Super Store.
A 20cm Borobi has attracted 23 bids and reached $102.50 on eBay.
A 20cm Borobi has attracted 23 bids and reached $102.50 on eBay.

Related Items

borobi borobi plush commonwealth games

Top Stories

    Lismore bottle shop to close after 18 years

    Lismore bottle shop to close after 18 years

    Business THE pub will also undergo major renovations to make it more modern.

    Police appeal for CCTV after car stolen and burnt out

    Police appeal for CCTV after car stolen and burnt out

    Crime Police have urged anyone with information to come forward

    Child sex abuse claims against PM dept employee

    premium_icon Child sex abuse claims against PM dept employee

    Crime A government employee has been arrested for child sex offences

    Truth comes out on Casino saleyard cattle deaths

    Truth comes out on Casino saleyard cattle deaths

    Council News Testing has showed the saleyards were not to blame for cattle deaths

    Local Partners