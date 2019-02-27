Self-radicalised extremist Muslim ‘told to kill’

A jury has begun deliberations at the trial of a Sydney pharmacy student who repeatedly stabbed a passer-by in an alleged terror attack.

22-year-old Ihsas Khan, holding a large knife during an alleged terror attack in Minto.

Ihsas Khan, 25, has pleaded not guilty on the ground of mental illness to committing a terrorist act and to wounding Wayne Greenhalgh with intent to murder him at Minto in September 2016.

59-year-old Wayne Greenhalgh was stabbed by Khan.

Khan, who the Crown alleged was a "a self-radicalised extremist Muslim" and Islamic State supporter, has not denied attacking Mr Greenhalgh but told a psychiatrist that a jinn, or supernatural being, instructed him to kill someone.

Khan, the Crown allege was a "a self-radicalised extremist Muslim".

A psychiatrist called by the defence testified it was reasonable to conclude Khan was suffering symptoms consistent with a diagnosis of schizophrenia during the period surrounding the stabbing.

But a crown psychiatrist said Khan was suffering from obsessive compulsion disorder at the time and this had no connection to the events on September 10. The jurors retired just before midday on Wednesday, after Justice Geoffrey Bellew completed his directions.