Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A jury has begun deliberations at the trial of a Sydney pharmacy student who repeatedly stabbed a passer-by in an alleged terror attack.
A jury has begun deliberations at the trial of a Sydney pharmacy student who repeatedly stabbed a passer-by in an alleged terror attack.
Crime

Self-radicalised extremist Muslim ‘told to kill’

by Margaret Scheikowski
27th Feb 2019 1:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AJURY has begun deliberations at the trial of a Sydney pharmacy student who repeatedly stabbed a passer-by in an alleged terror attack.

22-year-old Ihsas Khan, holding a large knife during an alleged terror attack in Minto. Credit: ACA
22-year-old Ihsas Khan, holding a large knife during an alleged terror attack in Minto. Credit: ACA

Ihsas Khan, 25, has pleaded not guilty on the ground of mental illness to committing a terrorist act and to wounding Wayne Greenhalgh with intent to murder him at Minto in September 2016.

59-year-old Wayne Greenhalgh was stabbed by Khan. Credit: ACA
59-year-old Wayne Greenhalgh was stabbed by Khan. Credit: ACA

Khan, who the Crown alleged was a "a self-radicalised extremist Muslim" and Islamic State supporter, has not denied attacking Mr Greenhalgh but told a psychiatrist that a jinn, or supernatural being, instructed him to kill someone.

Khan, the Crown allege was a “a self-radicalised extremist Muslim”. Credit: ACA
Khan, the Crown allege was a “a self-radicalised extremist Muslim”. Credit: ACA

A psychiatrist called by the defence testified it was reasonable to conclude Khan was suffering symptoms consistent with a diagnosis of schizophrenia during the period surrounding the stabbing.

But a crown psychiatrist said Khan was suffering from obsessive compulsion disorder at the time and this had no connection to the events on September 10. The jurors retired just before midday on Wednesday, after Justice Geoffrey Bellew completed his directions.

crime editors picks extremist muslim self radicalised sydney

Top Stories

    TABULAM FIRE: Court hears the extent of damage in unknown

    premium_icon TABULAM FIRE: Court hears the extent of damage in unknown

    Crime THE 40-year-old is facing two charges over the blaze which burnt through more than 7500 hectares.

    Seachange reboots on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Seachange reboots on the Northern Rivers

    TV Sigrid Thornton in town to announce popular TV show is back

    • 27th Feb 2019 12:01 PM
    Shark attack victim needed 20 units of blood

    premium_icon Shark attack victim needed 20 units of blood

    News SHARK attack victim "recovering well” in Gold Coast hospital

    • 27th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    Manhunt for two men in Byron Bay following shooting

    premium_icon Manhunt for two men in Byron Bay following shooting

    Crime Victorian Police have issues warrants for the two men