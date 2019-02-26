'Selfless service' for more than 33 years

GENEROUS SOUL: Grace Connolly has been recognised for 33 years of volunteering at Casino Lifeline.

EARLIER this month, Casino Lifeline volunteers bid a fond farewell to a "true Lifeliner” and fellow long-time volunteer.

Grace Connolly said she was sad to retire after nearly 33 years of volunteering with the service, but knew it was time to step back.

She reflected on her long service, and said the store had changed a lot since she first started volunteering in the 80s.

"It was a real op shop in those days,” she said.

"We didn't have much, especially for children's clothing. But we would make lot of things, or mend them to sell.

"We would be a little fancy and pin up our dresses in the windows and flare the skirt out like we'd seen in magazines.”

She said the store was "very short on fittings” and relied heavily on the volunteers' creativity, with the team often using rolled up magazines as coathangers.

After dedicating more than three decades of her life to the store, she said there was "something special” about being able to help someone.

"Sometimes people would come in and didn't really know what they were looking for, or they were needing something such as a special dress,” she said.

"Being able to help them find something, and seeing the thrill on their faces when you've helped them, well it was wonderful.”

While Mrs Connolly is a deeply-humble woman quick to deflect praise, Lifeline general manager of retail Sharon Sawyer said Mrs Connolly and her selfless service would be deeply missed by her fellow volunteers.

"Grace's contribution has been remarkable over the years,” she said.

"As a mentor to shop volunteers of all ages, as an ambassador for suicide prevention in the community and her unique set of skills that have breathed new life into donated blankets and other products which were the recipients of Grace's time, keen eye and delicate hand.”

Mrs Connolly encourages everyone to volunteer, especially to such a "worthwhile” and "necessary” service like Lifeline.

"I think if more people volunteered, there'd be a lot more happiness in the world,” she said.

"Lifeline is a really worthwhile organisation. To be able to answer every call would be a wonderful thing.”