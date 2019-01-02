Bride brutal about bridesmaid’s secret

A bride has revealed she's furious her bridesmaid kept her pregnancy a secret from her.

A bride has revealed she's furious her bridesmaid kept her pregnancy a secret from her.

A BRIDE has been labelled a "bridezilla" after revealing her fury when one of her bridesmaids fell pregnant before her big day and kept it a secret.

Taking to Reddit, the unknown woman asked if she was being "selfish" about her reaction to her friend's happy news, adding she was concerned about how the pregnancy would affect her upcoming hens party.

"Long story short, I just found out that one of my bridesmaids will be 5-6 months pregnant on my wedding day," the disgruntled bride wrote. "This bridesmaid was also planning my super secret bachelorette party that I know no details of, but I'm assuming involved drinking that will probably either be changed or cancelled."

"Maybe I'm just thinking the worst here," she continued. "But personally I think it's wrong to get pregnant when you're part of the bridal party and not tell the bride..."

Naturally, the response to her post - titled 'Am I allowed to be pi**ed or am I just selfish' - hasn't been very favourable.

"Is it possible that she didn't tell you because she knew your reflex reaction would NOT be 'Congratulations! Let's get you a bridesmaid's dress that is comfortable!' but instead, 'This is going to mess up my bachelorette party'?" one person responded.

"It's not wrong to get pregnant if you're going to be in a bridal party. You can't ask someone to put their life on hold for your wedding. You are being selfish," another said.

"Your bachelorette party is just one night. Your friend's pregnancy is the creation of another human that will last a lifetime," another remarked.

The bride has been labelled a 'bridezilla' by shocked social media users, who think she's being "selfish".

Some pointed out it was good she was "entertaining" the possibility that her initial reaction was unreasonable.

"It's good that you are entertaining the idea that this reaction is selfish. It means that there's hope you won't bridezilla all over the place," one outraged user wrote.

Others agreed that it wasn't "selfish to have concerns" but said she should talk to her friend, rather than stew over details she knows nothing about.

The topic of 'bridezilla's is a popular one on the forum, with many people taking to the site to shame their friends or ask for help.

Last month, one bride admitted she kicked a couple out of her wedding reception when they didn't follow her no kids rule.

"To be clear, all of my invitations stated that there were to be no children at this wedding," the bride wrote in her post. "But she and her husband showed up with their infant and toddler."

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au