Selfish act disrespected years of hard work at bike park

VOLUNTEERS are devastated after a "disrespectful person" used the Alstonville mountain bike park before it was officially open, causing extensive damage to the trails.

The Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club posted about the vandalism on social media, saying the new trails were soft and wet.

"The damage you have caused has now delayed the opening of this bike park as it needs repairing by a working bee group, not the contractor, as this isn't their issue to resolve," the club wrote.

"Not only are you disrespecting the years the project team has put into the this project, you are also disrespecting all those riders that are patiently waiting until the trails are ready to ride (they need to settle and firm up BEFORE riding).

"This moves our focus away from completing the project to repairing the damage. An estimate would put it at two to three weeks to repair."

The club said the next person to be caught on their cameras "will be prosecuted legally without hesitation or notice".

"And yes, if you are caught, will personally and financially be responsible for the damage you cause," they warned.

"We really dislike having to come down heavy, but this should be a really happy occasion for all - it's certainly not for the project team when have to deal with the fallout."