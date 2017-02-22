Selfies for social justice is B.A.D

A new initiative out of Byron Bay uses Instagram to showcase women and men who are against Australia's asylum seeker policies.

The owner of Babes Against Detentio (B.A.D), Nicolle White, says the aim of the page is to take a stand against Australia's indefinite detention policy in a way that's youthful and a little cheeky.

Feminist mega babe @caitlinjstasey69 doing her bit to support refugees. A post shared by Babes Against Detention (@babesagainstdetention) on Feb 7, 2017 at 12:40am PST

"I really wanted to create a way to be political that is outside the box to engage with youth who might not otherwise be out there at marches or donating. Many love any excuse to take a selfie, so I figured why not make use of selfies for social justice."

To be featured on the page, users can take a photo with one of the B.A.D 'Wish You Were Here' pins and use the hashtag #babesagainstdetention. Already the platform is being inundated with users sharing their selfies including prominent users Caitlin Stacey and peggysue__winters.

All profits from the 'Wish you were here' badges are donated to the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre.

The first run of pink pins has already sold out.