OPINION: Selfie sticks taking the focus off fun

Brigid Simeoni
by
6th Apr 2015 5:00 AM
IN THE age of social media saturation where finding the perfect filter and getting a respectable number of likes on a photo can be all-consuming, where do we draw the line?

For some, it just might be the use of 'selfie' sticks.

The celebrity obsession with selfies has fast become mainstream and it is a rare night out when you do not see girls posing repeatedly with their camera phones to get the most flattering shot.

But unless someone in the group has an octopus-like arm, it can be a bit of a challenge to get the right angle - hence the growing popularity of selfie sticks to take the guess work out of it.

Not everyone is all smiles about this accessory being pulled out of handbags when a photo op presents itself, though. The promoter of the Soundwave music festival even vowed to crack down on the use of selfie sticks at this year's event, saying the photography aids were narcissistic and prevented fellow concertgoers from enjoying the show.

While it might seem like a bit of harmless fun, it's worth asking if selfie sticks are putting the focus solely on documenting an event and sucking the fun out of it.

If you're so worried about getting the perfectly constructed photo of yourself that you are annoying people around you and missing the action, it might be time to give it a break.

 


