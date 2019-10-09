Self-discovery through the pages

In her debut book, 'Of the Ocean' author Hayley Talbot presents an existential offering of a woman born of saltwater people, who searched her internal self to discover where oceans began.

"My search took me to the mountains, to the fresh water, to the night sky and finally home again to my people, who today, I have never felt closer nor bound to,” she writes.

"Rivers and oceans are a great metaphor for life, but for me it was very much a literal interpretation but thought maybe they will resonate with others.”

Borne out of countless journals filled with introspections and inspirations, Hayley decided one day to take these words one step further and share them with others.

"It had been brewing for some time,” she said.

"I think where it really hit its stride was around 2015 because I had to go to Sydney for the year for my husband's work and I felt really distanced from my community and my home so my writing really gathered power in that isolation.

"So it was about then that it became more of an internal personal call to action and they were very much the words that inspired the paddle that I did along the Clarence River.”

In 2017, Hayley navigated and kayaked the 400k Clarence River course unsupported from source to mouth.

"I was really digging back for my place in the world and what I wanted to do... and you go back a long way, and the metaphor was that I live at the mouth of the river, so I went back up the river," she said.

"I remember being a teenager here feeling bored and uninspired and directionless... and I used to sit at Maclean High and look at the river and hate it and think it was so boring and couldn't wait to leave, and now I've had the adventure of a lifetime.”

Now Hayley continues her journey of self-discovery through 'Of the Ocean' with the hope of inspiring others to take their own leap of faith.

"I guess I kind of thought that if these words inspired me then they can inspire others with that call to action,” she said.

The book contains multiple layers of meaning through a combination of images, photographs and words, causing readers to discover new interpretations and reflections each sitting.

"It's not a long book but it's definitely a book that you can come back to at various times and find new meanings in it each time depending on your headspace,” she said.

"Certainly for me, I wrote it myself, and a couple of months ago I kind of happened to pick it up and read a few pages and it really shocked me how much I needed to hear my own words in that moment.”

Of the Ocean is available for purchase on www. hayleytalbot.com