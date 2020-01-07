Self-defence to be raised in Kyogle stabbing case

The man accused of a stabbing at a camping area in Kyogle has applied for bail.

SELF-defence is likely to be raised in the case of a man accused of a stabbing in Kyogle, a court has heard.

Michael Chieza, 59, was arrested in December after an incident over which he’s charged with stabbing a 61-year-old man at the camping area at the showgrounds on Summerland Way, Kyogle.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after midday on Saturday, December 28.

He had been remanded in custody but solicitor Cameron Bell applied for bail on his behalf before Lismore Local Court on Monday, saying self-defence would be raised by Mr Chieza.

While police had suggested the accused had “no fixed place of abode” – an issue sometimes flagged as a flight risk – Mr Bell said his client had been living in a mobile home and was also able to live at the home of an old friend Rochedale South in Queensland.

“I’ve spoken with (his friend) by way of telephone,” he said.

“He’s aware of Mr Chieza’s situation.

“He’s made it very clear that Mr Chieza can live with him and that he will do anything he can to support that.”

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik opposed bail, saying Mr Chieza had “limited or no ties to this area” and citing a “strong prosecution case”.

Reading from a police account of the incident, Magistrate Jeff Linden said it was alleged the 61-year-old “struck this defendant on at least one occasion and at least one occasion”,

at one point causing him to fall to the ground.

“Subsequently a knife was produced by the defendant and the alleged victim was stabbed and was hospitalised for a stab wound to his lower left back,” he said.

Mr Linden granted Mr Chieza bail to live in Rochedale South.

He is prohibited from consuming drugs or alcohol and cannot go within 10km of Kyogle, unless he’s travelling through by train from Grafton Correctional Centre, where he had been held on remand.

A brief of evidence is due to be served by March 2 and the matter will return to court on March 11.