Self-defence and family fitness one kick at a time

MARTIAL ART: Instructor Damien Burke leads students of all ages and abilities at Rhee Taekwondo in an energetic and supportive, family-orientated training session.

KICKING and punching by children during a sporting activity is not normally encouraged by parents.

But for families practising martial arts at Lismore's Rhee Taekwondo, it's all part of the training to become the best possible version of yourself.

At the Red Dove Hall in Dibbs St, East Lismore, the class can be heard well before you enter, as the students go through their warm up routine.

Branch instructors Damien and Irene Burke lead the class through a series of exercises to prepare everyone for an energetic training session.

The sessions are where dads and daughters, mothers and sons and brothers and sisters make up a good percentage of the students - and there's not doubt they are enjoying themselves.

However, Burke said there is always a serious side to practice which concentrates on the self-defence aspect.

"We teach skills, respect and confidence,” he said.

"We do not participate in competitions, it's all about becoming a better person and developing character.”

As the students go through their warm-up and then practice kicking, punching and blocking, there's no doubt from the youngest participant aged around seven, through to those in their 50s, it's all about doing their best, no matter their skill level.

Burke said while some of the students use Taekwondo to keep fit for other sports, for the majority this is their main activity.

Irene said it is wonderful to watch people develop when they take up the martial art.

"They gain skills and confidence in a safe and supportive environment,” she said.

Anne and Nathan Myers and their son William, 10, said they really enjoy the classes.

"It's good it's something we can all do together,” they said.

Meanwhile, Andrew Griffiths trains every week with his daughter Caitlin, 13 and sons Hamish, 8 and Eamon, 6.

Griffiths said it's great watching his kids develop skills and confidence.

One kick at a time.