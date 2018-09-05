Menu
Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez. Picture: Splash
Celebrity

Gomez opens up on Lovato’s overdose

by Staff writers
5th Sep 2018 5:24 AM

SELENA Gomez says she called long-time friend Demi Lovato after the singer's reported overdose.

The 26-year-old, who has had a rocky friendship with Lovato since they first appeared together on Barney and Friends, says she loves the Cool for the Summer singer.

 

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez in 2011. Picture: Supplied
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have a FaceTime call with Demi Lovato. Picture: Instagram
Lovato, also 26, was hospitalised for more than a week after she was found unresponsive in bed after a reported drug overdose on July 24.

"All I'm saying is, I reached out personally," Gomez said. "I didn't do a public thing. I didn't want to. I … I love her. I've known her since I was seven. So … it's … that's what I'll say."

Lovato publicly dissed her one-time BFF in 2014, saying she was sick of her "bulls**t".

"Swimming away from the bulls*** bye b****," she tweeted - and promptly deleted - in July last year.

She later confirmed on TV that she was fine with not being in Gomez's life anymore.

However, the pair is said to be closer again and that much of the drama between the two was due to Gomez's relationship with ex, Justin Bieber.

