SEIZED: 7kg of cannabis leaf, mushrooms, 1.7kg cannabis oil

After police executed a search warrant at a Nimbin property on Wednesday they have charged a man with several indictable offences.

On Thursday January 21, Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said the search warrant was issued on Alan John Evans, 65, at a property at his Nimbin property in Thornburn St.

“The warrant was executed on Wednesday morning, and he then appeared in court on Thursday,” he said.

“The charges the man was facing include manufacture and possess a prohibited drug.”

Insp Vandergriend said officers will allege they found a quantity of cannabis oil, plans and cannabis leaf.

“They seized more than 7kg of cannabis leaf, six plants, 36g of mushrooms and 1.7kg cannabis oil,” Insp Vandergriend said.

Mr Evans was refused bail this week and will appear before Lismore Local Court on April 14 for further mention.

According to a global price index of marijuana, the street price of cannabis in NSW in January 2021 was $300 an ounce, giving 7kg of cannabis leaf a value of over $74,000.