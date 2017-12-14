SEIZED: 272 cannabis plants worth $700,000

Cannabis plants have been seized from a North Coast home.

A MAN has been charged after police found 272 cannabis plants at a North Coast home.

About 5.45pm on Saturday, police from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command executed a search warrant at a home in Commissioners Creek.

It is alleged that officers located a sophisticated hydroponic set up inside the home, including 272 cannabis plants, as well as a significant amount of fertilisers and hydroponic equipment.

Investigators estimate the crop has a street value of about $700,000.

Following ongoing investigations, officers arrested a 19-year-old man at Tweed Heads Police Station yesterday.

He was charged with enhanced indoor cultivation of prohibited plant for commercial purpose, possess prohibited plant - large commercial quantity, take part in supply of cannabis.

The man was refused bail and will next appear in court on Wednesday, December 20.