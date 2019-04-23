Seen and Heard at Bluesfest 2019

THE music may be over at Bluesfest Byron Bay 2019 but the memories of what we saw, heard, danced to, gossiped about and enjoyed will last for another year.

Here is a list of the best, the funniest and the plain weird stuff that happened at the event.

Celebrities: This year few celebrities were spotted at the VIP area, besides model Nicole Trunfio (at the site with husband musician Gary Clarke Jr), actress and Northern Rivers resident Elsa Pataky (without husband Chris Hemworth), plus TV presenter and media personality Jamie Durie.

There were also some recent reality stars from Married at First Sight but we already forgot their names (or we are trying to), plus some 'online influencers' whose names we definitely do not want to know about.

Food: For the second year in a row, Gourmet Goons offered the most interesting menu of the festival. Their drunken nachos included sweet potato fries, mushrooms, eggplant and kangaroo, with a vegan option without skippy on a plate. Yum-oh.

The iconic organic doughnuts were, as every year, the preferred snack, with long queues to get the chocolate, Russian caramel or boysenberry delights, even in the middle of strong rain.

Water: The fluid element was 'the' thing we talked about at the festival. Backstage, Jack Johnson launched a campaign to ban single-use plastics and all artists had refillable bottles on stage.

Off-stage, plastic bottles were not banned but they were hard to find. We were happy to pay $10 for unlimited refills of sparkly or chilled water into our own reusable bottle from We-Refill, an Australian marine debris initiative that worked wonders and became very popular. Find out more at tangaroablue.org.

It was the water falling from the sky that was also a point of discussion at many camping sites across Tyagarah. It rained, but not too much, and audiences were well prepared.

At the camping site another water-related issue was the lack of it at showers and other taps that hit the festival precinct on Saturday morning. No details were offered by organisers but according to complaints online, it affected most camping areas.

Fashion: Given this was the 30th festival, this year's hottest fashion trend was the vintage official Bluesfest T-shirt or vintage merchandise from iconic Bluesfest artists.

There were also flashes of Splendour in the Grass fashion at Bluesfest by younger audiences wanting to watch Ocean Alley, Tash Sultana, Lukas Nelson and other artists: glitter on boobs and face, see-through pants and matching shirt-short combos were present.

Northern Rivers star: It was impressive to see Leesa Gentz from The Hussy Hicks, a Lismore resident, jump on stage twice and sing mega hit Shallow from A Star is Born with Lukas Neelson. The Hussy Hicks also killed their performances and Leesa celebrated her birthday so, well done!

So, thank you Bluesfest Byron Bay for another memorable experience and we cant wait to do it all again in 2020.