Seeking the strength from Samson Challenge

Our Kids Fundraising Officer Rebekka Battista and Samson Challenge rep Jason Clarke with GSAC staff members George Stevens, Roberta O'Brien and Alyce Benson. Mitchell Craig

A NEW expo provided by staff at Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre will be used to help introduce people to the Lismore Samson Fitness Challenge next week.

The expo will be held on the same day as the Samson event at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah next Saturday (March 2) with GSAC showcasing a range of health and fitness options.

Expo organiser Roberta O'Brien said it was open to people of all ages and stages of fitness.

"The Samson athletes are so inspirational - whether you're a spectator, friend, supporter or aspiring Samsonite, you can join us to see how you can change your life with fitness,” O'Brien said.

"We will have something for every shape, size and fitness level.”

The Samson is a major fundraiser for Our Kids, the charity that raises money to purchase paediatric equipment for the Children's Ward and Special Care Nursery at Lismore Base Hospital.

George Stevens and the SWITCH 24-hour Gym team at GSAC will help warm up athletes on the rowers, bikes and rollers.

Southern Cross University students will offer massage therapy in the recovery zone.

The Alstonville Osteopathy crew will also be on site offering post competition advice on stretching and cooling down.

"GSAC have been fantastic and this is a great way for people to come along and ask some questions,” Our Kids fundraising officer Rebekka Battista said.

"The expo is a really good way for us to take the event to the next level with podiatrists, physio's and osteo students all on board.”

The Samson Challenge is a four-person team event which is run on an obstacle course.

Some of the challenges include a 130kg truck tyre flip, burpee challenge, 2km run and 1km swim.

Registrations have closed with the event at capacity for the first time in its history with only spots left in the individual event on the Friday night.

"There will be 600 competitors which is a huge amount of people for an event like this,” Battista aid.

"They're coming from all over the place and we're encouraging everyone to bring the kids and make a day of it.”

The Expo runs from 7am to 3pm.