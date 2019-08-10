Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Spot fires began ahead of the main fire east of Kempsey.
Spot fires began ahead of the main fire east of Kempsey.
Weather

‘Seek shelter’: Bushfire threatens homes near Kempsey

10th Aug 2019 2:24 PM

Residents in the NSW mid-north coast town of Verges Creek near Kempsey are being told it's too late to leave as an out-of-control bushfire encroaches on homes.

The Rural Fire Service issued an emergency warning on Saturday for homes and properties on Loftus Road in the vicinity of Richardsons Crossing as the blaze was fanned by strong south-easterly winds.

Residents on Loftus Rd were told to seek shelter.
Residents on Loftus Rd were told to seek shelter.

About a dozen homes in the area east of Kempsey were under threat, RFS spokesman Ben Shepherd said.

The 375-hectare blaze has also jumped Lotus Road into a beachside national park, where it's expected to reach the sea.

The RFS also issued a watch and act alert for two smaller blazes in the Kempsey area.

Those near Temagog and Turners Flat are urged to enact their bush fire survival plans.

About a dozen homes are under threat.
About a dozen homes are under threat.

 

Strong winds are fanning the flames as the fire approaches homes.
Strong winds are fanning the flames as the fire approaches homes.

More Stories

bushfire evacuation nsw weather

Top Stories

    Murdered or missing? Daughter still hopes for answers

    premium_icon Murdered or missing? Daughter still hopes for answers

    News IT'S been 26 years since Bronwyn was last seen at her Lennox Head home.

    Teens plead guilty despite claim of 'unnecessary force'

    premium_icon Teens plead guilty despite claim of 'unnecessary force'

    Crime One of the girls spat in the face of an officer during the arrests

    How you can score a $200 voucher at popular Lismore bookshop

    premium_icon How you can score a $200 voucher at popular Lismore bookshop

    News Love Your Bookshop Day is the perfect time to celebrate reading

    Learner drivers can now take driving test in Kyogle

    premium_icon Learner drivers can now take driving test in Kyogle

    Council News There's no need to travel if you're taking your driving test