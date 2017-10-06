31°
News

See this Byron 'sea guardian' on the big screen

GUARDIAN: Marine biologist Lucas Handley.
GUARDIAN: Marine biologist Lucas Handley. CONTRIBUTED
Javier Encalada
by

HALF of all marine life has been lost in the last 40 years.

By 2050 there will be more plastic in the sea than fish.

Blue, a film by director Karina Holden, takes audiences on a journey into the ocean realm, witnessing a critical moment in time when the marine world is on a precipice.

The film features passionate advocates for ocean preservation.

One of them is Byron-raised Lucas Handley, a marine biologist worried about the ocean's future.

"The ocean has always seemed a place of limitless supply, infinitely bountiful," he said.

"No one ever imagined that we could do anything to harm the ocean: by what we put into it... or by what we took out of it."

Marine biologist Lucas Handley takes an underwater selfie with children in the Solomon Islands. He stars in the movie Blue.
Marine biologist Lucas Handley takes an underwater selfie with children in the Solomon Islands. He stars in the movie Blue. Lucas Handley

Blue takes audiences into Handley's world, where the story of our changing ocean is unfolding.

Besides the marine biologist, the film features people defending habitats, campaigning for smarter fishing, combating marine pollution and fighting for the protection of keystone species.

At Pighouse Flicks from this Saturday. For details visit bbff.com.au.

 

Here is a short film about Handley's work in Tonga.

Related Items

Topics:  blue byron bay film festival 2017 conservationism environmental conservation lucas handley northern rivers entertainment whatson

Lismore Northern Star
Dam riders 'risking their lives' for fun

Dam riders 'risking their lives' for fun

Thrillseekers risking their lives for fun at Clarrie Hall Dam have been slammed by the Tweed Shire Council

'Dear tourists...': Comedian tells visitors to leave

Comedian Mandy Nolan has a message for tourists at Byron Bay.

Tensions between Byron Bay locals and tourists climb

Should illegal campers be fined?: POLL RESULTS

Your thoughts on fining illegal campers have been collated.

There was a strong response to our poll on fining campers.

$25,000 to clean flood debris off Ballina beaches

CLEANING UP: Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin (right) announces to Cr Sharon Cadwallader (second from right) and East Ballina residents (from left) Phill (CORRECT) Robbins, Beth Martin and Brian Mullens a State Government grant to allow Ballina council to clean local beaches of flood debris so they look as pristine as Lighthouse Beach.

Logs and branches will be removed thanks to a new grant

Local Partners