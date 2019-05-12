Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEASONED: Australian comedian Denise Scott.
SEASONED: Australian comedian Denise Scott.
Whats On

See the dancing lady of comedy performing here

12th May 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMEDIAN Denise Scott is so busy these days with her TV appearances, her show at the Byron Bay Comedy Festival will be one of her few live shows this year, so you better catch her when you can.

The iconic comedian just finished hosting for Grant Denyer while he was unwell on Dancing with the Stars, so she is back on Studio Ten as a regular panelist.

Scott's last touring show was Disappointments with Judith Lucy, which became the highest-selling show for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2017.

The comedian said she was scared of going into Dancing with the Stars.

"I was terrified, but it was great," she said.

"Doing the Dance was so hard.

"I was the second to be eliminated.

"It feels shithouse when it happens. I felt alright at first and then I went home, its horrible because its based on public voting and the judges.

"I really thought 30-odd years of comedy would have prepared me, but its serious rejection and that hurts!"

On the upside, Scott said she got very fit.

"I was dancing about five hours a day," she said.

"I got a lot fitter and my dancing partner fortunately was amenable to having coffees and listening to me tell long-winded stories."

The comedian is looking forward to her Breakfast Comedy Show at the Byron Comedy Festival.

"I haven't done a show in a while and I am really looking forward to it."

More Stories

byron bay byron comedy festival comedy denise scott northern rivers entertaiment whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Winter brings baby tiger sharks, great whites and whales

    premium_icon Winter brings baby tiger sharks, great whites and whales

    Fishing FISHOS and drumline contractors have been encountering plenty of juvenile sharks, and there are more on the way.

    New event promises to ignite ideas into reality

    premium_icon New event promises to ignite ideas into reality

    Business Ignite Your Inspiration offers a two-day project lab

    Popular journalist is coming to talk about 'the Q word'

    premium_icon Popular journalist is coming to talk about 'the Q word'

    Books Benjamin Law's book has funny, sad, strange and sexy stories

    22 fabulous photos from across the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon 22 fabulous photos from across the Northern Rivers

    Community Nature was the star in our readers' photos this week