See the dancing lady of comedy performing here

COMEDIAN Denise Scott is so busy these days with her TV appearances, her show at the Byron Bay Comedy Festival will be one of her few live shows this year, so you better catch her when you can.

The iconic comedian just finished hosting for Grant Denyer while he was unwell on Dancing with the Stars, so she is back on Studio Ten as a regular panelist.

Scott's last touring show was Disappointments with Judith Lucy, which became the highest-selling show for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2017.

The comedian said she was scared of going into Dancing with the Stars.

"I was terrified, but it was great," she said.

"Doing the Dance was so hard.

"I was the second to be eliminated.

"It feels shithouse when it happens. I felt alright at first and then I went home, its horrible because its based on public voting and the judges.

"I really thought 30-odd years of comedy would have prepared me, but its serious rejection and that hurts!"

On the upside, Scott said she got very fit.

"I was dancing about five hours a day," she said.

"I got a lot fitter and my dancing partner fortunately was amenable to having coffees and listening to me tell long-winded stories."

The comedian is looking forward to her Breakfast Comedy Show at the Byron Comedy Festival.

"I haven't done a show in a while and I am really looking forward to it."