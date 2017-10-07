See Steve Backshall's Deadly 60 live

ADVENTURER: Steve Backshall cutting his way through the jungle during an expedition along the Baliem River in West Papua in the TV series Steve Backshall's Extreme River Challenge.

ADVENTURER: Steve Backshall cutting his way through the jungle during an expedition along the Baliem River in West Papua in the TV series Steve Backshall's Extreme River Challenge. David Bain

DEADLY 60 Down Under will for the first time feature Steve Backshall live on stage with some of Australia's deadliest animals.

Backshall is a BAFTA-winning English naturalist, writer and television presenter, best known for BBC TV's Deadly 60.

There will be audience participation and on stage fun and opportunities to ask Backshall questions about all his adventures.

Backshall said he will share stories and will broadcast some of the wildest footage from his adventures in Australia, such as being lowered from a helicopter to dangle into a crocodile's nest, or hand catching the world's most venomous octopus just off Sydney Harbour.

"I am thrilled to be coming back to my favourite Deadly country - Australia - with my most exciting show ever,” he said.

"This tour is particularly exciting for me, as I will be visiting Australia from the top to the bottom including some of my favourite cities plus regional centres that we have never visited before, including Lismore!” he said.

Having travelled the world to learn about the most inspiring predators, Steve has been swum with sharks, been bitten by a caiman, squirted with ink by Humboldt squid, flirted with by tarantula, charged by elephants, and stared out by thresher and great hammerhead sharks, but still maintains that wild animals pose no threat to people - in fact quite the opposite.

At Lismore City Hall on Thursday, January 18, 2018, at 2pm and 5pm. $49 plus booking fee. For details visit lismorecityhall.com.au.