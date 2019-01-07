See players of the future at Lismore carnival

NSW player Jack Edwards is another cricket talent who played his first in his first rep carnival at Lismore as a 12-year-old.

RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

ALL-rounder Jack Edwards is the latest product of the Lismore under-12 carnival to go on and play first class cricket.

Edwards played for Sydney club Manly in the 2012 carnival and made his Sheffield Shield debut for NSW this season.

Already he has played six first class games as well as with the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League and has a century to his name in Sheffield Shield.

He joins Test players Usman Khawaja, Steve O'Keefe, John Hastings, Moises Henriques, Peter Forrest, Josh Hazlewood and David Warner, who all made their state-wide representative cricket debuts at the Lismore carnival.

Edwards was born in April 2000, which makes him one of the youngest ever to play for NSW.

Manly has been great supporters of the Lismore carnival in recent years and three of the 2012 team are now playing for the Manly grade club in Sydney.

In past years the Many teams in the Lismore carnival have had their first turf wicket experience on Lismore grounds including Oakes Oval.

And the following state players have also had their first taste of state-wide representative cricket from the Lismore carnival: Matthew Phelps, Simon Milenko, Brendan Drew and Tom Cooper from the Far North Coast.

There is also Aaron O'Brien (South Australia), Ben Cutting amd Brendan Creevey (Queensland) and Daniel Smith (NSW).

Former local LJ Hooker League stars Paul McLean, who played for Australia U17s, and Greg Potter from Alstonville with Matthew Phelps played in the first and second season of the carnival in the 1980s.

McLean's and Phelps' sons have played in recent carnivals.

The 2018 carnival starts today with 20 teams and runs for the next four days.