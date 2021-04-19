See plans for new roundabout, carpark on busy road

A carpark is planned for Hepburn Park at Goonellabah. Inset: A new roundabout is included in the plans.

A busy Goonellabah intersection will soon be easier to navigate with plans for a new roundabout forging ahead.

Lismore City Council will dedicate land at the intersection of Oliver Ave, Taylor Rd, and Holland St - part of Hepburn Park - to form a roundabout, kerb and guttering, and a carpark.

The Lismore Employment Lands Project aims to link Oliver Ave between Holland Street and Pineapple Road.

The project will also see modifications and upgrades to the existing roundabout at Bruxner Highway/Holland Street, and filling of council-owned land at 260 Oliver Ave to facilitate additional industrial lots.

The proposed roundabout and car park adjacent to the corner of Holland Street and Oliver Avenue will

encroach on a section of Hepburn Park, which is classified as Community land and zoned Public Recreation.

Part of Hepburn Park was required to be dedicated as public road to facilitate the roundabout development.

Parts of the Road Act enables the council to dedicate any land held by it as public road, provided it met certain criteria.

At a recent council meeting, Councillor Adam Guise opposed the planned carpark, saying it would harden the landscape, and that taking away any green space required robust consultation.

Councillor Neil Marks said the current parking situation was dangerous. He said the area was used for parking during sporting events, by people attending funerals at Parkview Funeral Home across the road, and by employees of businesses in the Goonellabah industrial estate.

He said that parking currently occurred in a haphazard manner and the carpark would only formalise what was already occurring at the site.

The council's manager of assets, Scott Turner, said the plans would require the removal of a couple of trees near the entrance to the carpark and to build the roundabout, but many would be retained.

The council has secured $11 million from the NSW Government and $2 million from the Federal Government for this project, with the council contributing funding of $1.17 million.

NSW Public Works Advisory has been engaged to manage the development of the detailed design and necessary environmental and planning reviews for this project.

The council will undertake the construction once detailed designs are complete.

Construction will commence in July 2021 and will take about 12 months to complete.

To engage the community, the council will hold a "coffee cart consultation" on the project.

The on-site information session will run from 8am to 9am on Tuesday, April 20 at Hepburn Park, corner of Oliver Ave and Holland St.

To find out more about the project or to make a submission about this project, go to the project page on the council's website.

Key features of the upgrade:

• New roundabout at the Oliver Ave/Holland Street/Taylor Ave intersection

• Construction of the 'Oliver Ave link', including a new bridge over Tucki Tucki Creek

• Modifications/upgrades to the existing roundabout at Bruxner Highway/Holland Street to facilitate B-double movements

• Construction of a new public car park at Hepburn Park

• Filling of council owned land at 260 Oliver Ave to facilitate additional industrial lots.