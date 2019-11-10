60 PHOTOS: Did we snap you at Tabulam Race Day?

Susanna Freymark Full Profile Login to follow

Smoke haze and a parched dry track didn't stop the fun at the annual Tabulam Race Day on Saturday.

Close to 2000 people wore their finest, and some wore their silliest outfits, to watch the five races on a track that in February this year was burned to the ground

Jockey Minehiko Shimodaira riding Mighty Moose won the Yulgilbar Pastoral Co. Sam Horden Memorial Tabulam Cup.

"The track was like concrete," Shimodaira said after the race.

Despite the dust and the smoky skies, the record crowd made the best of the day.