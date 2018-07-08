See Mamma Mia first with the girls

STUNNING: Cher in a scene from the movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again .

TICKETS are now for sale for an advanced screening of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the sequel to the popular Mamma Mia! (2008).

Discover Donna's (Meryl Streep, Lily James) young life, experiencing the fun she had with the three possible dads of Sophie (Amanda Seyfriend).

Sophie is now pregnant. Like Donna, she'll be a young mother, and she'll need to take risks like her mother did.

Released exactly 10 years after the original, the trailer sets Donna's pregnancy in 1979, which sets Mamma Mia! around 1998.

Cher is playing Donna's mother, although she is just three years older than Meryl Streep.

Cher announced on Twitter on October 2017 that she'll be performing the ABBA hit Fernando.

This is the second film collaboration between Cher and Meryl Streep, after Silkwood (1983).

The film is also set to include a number of popular cameos.

ABBA member, Björn Ulvaeus, makes a cameo appearance in the number When I Kissed The Teacher.

Another member of ABBA, Benny Anderson, will reportedly appear as a University Chancellor .

The film will include the ABBA songs Angel Eyes, When I Kissed The Teacher and I Wonder (Departure), as well as some songs that were in the first film.