See Jaguar's first electric car at Casino

INNOVATION ON SHOW: Alice Honan showcasing the newly-released electric Jaguar from Bruce Lynton Cars at the 100-day Primex launch in Casino earlier this year. Susanna Freymark

FROM pitching new and innovative start-ups as part of Venture Organic's 'Pitch At Primex' initiative, to a special display from last year's Primex Innovation Scholarship recipient Flow Hive, there is plenty of new and exciting innovations to get your motors running at this year's Norco Primex Field Days in Casino.

Especially when Gold Coast motor vehicle dealership Bruce Lynton Jaguar brings the latest in electric vehicle technology to Primex.

More than 25,000 patrons will have the chance to explore the fully electric Jaguar I-PACE up close.

Bruce Lynton Jaguar Land Rover dealer principal Damien Holley said the Jaguar I-PACE was an "exciting leap forward in technology” and he was expecting it to attract plenty of attention at Primex.

"The reason we are at Primex is that it has that showroom appeal,” he said.

"People can get up close and get a touch and feel of what is on offer and of course get expert advice.”

Primex director Bruce Wright said the agricultural expo has a strong focus on innovation, and said he was looking forward to seeing Jaguar's new electric vehicle offering.

"It really is fantastic that Bruce Lynton Jaguar Land Rover will be bringing the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE to Primex,” he said.

"Electric cars are a really hot topic at the moment, so to have this technology at Primex will be a major drawcard.”

Mr Wright said the event is expecting more than 370 exhibitors representing about 1000 companies to fill the sprawling 18-hectare site in May, and hopes the agribusiness showcase will entice plenty of tourists to the region.

"Last year visitors spent $4.2 million during their time in Casino for Primex,” he said.

"While 51 per cent of visitors travelled more than 50km to attend.”

Mr Wright said the event will present three days of everything to do with livestock and farm management, as well as the very latest agricultural equipment and field events.

"We'll also have some of the country's best 'paddock to plate' food offerings, some great family activities and performances by country superstar James Blundell and rising talent Katie Brooke,” he said.

"And there will be plenty of companies with new inventions and innovations exhibiting alongside the electric Jaguar.”

The Jaguar I-Pace will be on display in the Innovation Hub at the Norco Primex Field Days from May 16-18.

The Hub provides visitors with the chance to experience new dimensions in agtech, drone applications and technologies as part of an extensive range of exhibits and special presentations.