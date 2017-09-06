SEE: Innovative new school for Ballina

UNIQUE LEARNING: Ballina Coast High School students shovelled the first bit of dirt for the new school, with Minister for Education Rob Stokes, Ben Franklin and school principal.

CONSTRUCTION of the new $50 million Ballina Coast High School is ready to get underway, but teachers aren't waiting to implement the unique new learning curriculum.

First look at Byron Bay Public School upgrade

Minister for Education Rob Stokes visited the site yesterday, and said the school would feature the latest technology and innovative classroom design.

"This will be leading the way in terms of school design and the way that schools work to serve the needs of student population and wider population in a way we've never seen before,” Mr Stokes said.

The new school is designed to cater for 1000 students, with the option of constructionally expanding in the future.

Most of the existing classroom blocks have been demolished, making room for new state-of-the-art learning spaces including an aquaculture and agriculture building, and sports courts.

Ballina Coast high School fly through: A fly through animation of what the new Ballina Coast high School will look like.

Ballina Coast High School Principal, Janeen Silcock was radiating excitement for the new building but said collaborative learning was already underway.

"Every student that comes into our school will have an individualised learning plan attached to a learning coach,” Ms Silcock said.

There will be one staff member to 15 students who will map them through their schooling life from year seven to year 12.

"We want to plan for them to dream about their future.”

"Our students in year seven are doing things way beyond our expectations in terms of their learning. They were completing a 10 week unit of work within five weeks.”

Students have more freedom of choice about the subjects they want to learn, and there is no lack of choices from English and drama to engineering and drones.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin also visited the site as part of the major schools infrastructure program, and said students would have access to modern facilities including those for science, VET, CAPA, and PDHPE.

There will be 47 on-site car parks and 29 formal off-site spaces created along Martin St by the time the school is completed in early 2019.

The minister also visited Lennox Head Public School and Byron Bay Public School which are both funded under a $4.2 billion package over four years as part of the 2017-18 NSW budget.

Both schools also look forward to major upgrades, and will submit development applications shortly.

First look at Byron Bay Public School upgrade