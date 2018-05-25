New charge for man accused of inciting police murder

Kyogle man Keith Knights has faced court again this week.

A NORTHERN Rivers man accused of inciting the public to kill police is facing a fresh charge.

Keith Knights, 37, of Kyogle, appeared via video link from custody before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik said Mr Knights had formally been charged with a fresh count of sedition under common law.

He said the defendant's earlier charge of urging the overthrow of the constitution or government by force was expected to be withdrawn.

The new charge of sedition can attract a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment.

In court, Mr Knights asked whether his new charge was a Commonwealth offence, and asked to be dealt with in a higher court.

"Given the nature of the allegations ... I'd like to have them (prosecuted) by the Commonwealth DPP rather than the state DPP," Mr Knights said.

"I'd like the matters transferred to a higher court ... if they're not withdrawn."

Magistrate David Heilpern reaffirmed the sedition charge would be dealt with by the state.

"It's an offence that exists by common law," Mr Heilpern said.

"If prosecuted, it's to be prosecuted by the NSW DPP."

A NSW Director of Public Prosecutions spokeswoman confirmed to The Northern Star Mr Knights is also still charged with soliciting to murder, sending documents threatening to kill and possessing a prohibited weapon.

The Commonwealth DPP confirmed they had been consulted by the NSW Police Force about the charge of urging the overthrow of the constitution or government by force.

The department said they "did not assume conduct of the prosecution of that charge" and would not be involved in the prosecution of Mr Knights' state charges.

Mr Knights is due to face the court again on June 19.