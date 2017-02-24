29°
Security tightened at court house

24th Feb 2017 3:17 PM
New Lismore glass dock at Lismore Court, Thomas George MP and Melissa Everson, Acting Senior Registrar, North.
New Lismore glass dock at Lismore Court, Thomas George MP and Melissa Everson, Acting Senior Registrar, North. Contributed

SECURITY at Lismore Court House has been tightened with the installation of a fully enclosed glass dock.

NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman and Member for Lismore Thomas George announced the NSW Government had invested $129,000 to install the dock..

Mr Speakman said the dock will be used for all Local Court custody matters in courtroom one.

"Glass enclosed docks are used in major regional and metropolitan courthouses across the state to minimise escapes and improve safety for court users,” Mr Speakman said.

"The secure dock will make it easier for Corrective Services to manage defendants in custody, particularly those charged with serious and violent offences.”

The dock is four metres long and 2.4 metres high with an enclosed ceiling to ensure there is virtually no chance of escape. It has been designed to hold multiple defendants when co-accused are facing court.

"Lismore is one of the busiest regional courthouses in NSW, with thousands of matters heard here every year, which is why it's vital to have these new security measures in place,” Mr George said.

In addition to the dock, Lismore Courthouse will also have a new Sheriff's Officer starting at the end of March, boosting the number of Sheriff's Officers at Lismore Courthouse to 10.

There are now more than 260 specially trained Sheriff's Officers employed at 58 locations across the State, providing security for 160 courts.

Other duties of Sheriff's Officers include administering the jury service system, an operation that involves working with more than 200,000 people every year and carrying out a range of law enforcement duties such as executing warrants, writs and other orders issued by courts and tribunals.

Lismore Northern Star
