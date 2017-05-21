Security guard choked in three-on-one assault

Security guard assaulted

Three men will front Byron Local Court on June 8, after it was alleged they assaulted a security guard at Cheeky Monkeys Bar and Restaurant at Byron Bay on Friday night.

About 9.45pm a man in his mid 20's was removed from bar, after he and two of his "associates” - all from Queensland - are claimed to have assaulted a security guard by slamming a door into his back and grabbing him by the throat.

Police said during the alleged assault, entirely caught on CCTV, the security officer's clothing was damaged.

High range drink driver

A 26-year-old man had his licence suspended on the spot and will face Byron Bay Local Court on June 8, after being charged with High Range drink driving.

On Thursday morning, about 12.55am, police were patrolling Lawson St Byron Bay, when they stopped a white Toyota Land cruiser for a road side breath test.

The man returned a positive, was taken to to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis, where he returned a reading of 0.206 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.

Caught by RBT

A 26-year-old man will front court on June 8 after he was charged with Mid Range drink driving on Thursday night.

He was caught by an RBT unit on Butler/Shirley Street and returned a reading of 0.130 reading.

Police also confiscated the keys to the vehicle to prevent further offences, because the man had a disqualified licence.