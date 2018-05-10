Security guard bitten by kelpie in loading dock

A security guard was attacked by a kelpie in Lismore yesterday.

ACTION will be taken against a dog and its owner after a Lismore security guard was attacked by a dog.

A security guard in Lismore Square found two dogs in the loading dock about 1.15pm yesterday.

Police said one dog, described as a black and white Kelpie cross, bit the guard on the hand.

Police attended the shopping centre to try to speak to the owner of the dog, and the dog acted aggressively toward police.

A Lismore City Council ranger was advised of the incident and will be taking action against the dog and its owner.

Police believe the incident was not related to another, where an elderly woman was mauled by a black dog in Goonellabah later that afternoon.