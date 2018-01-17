Security cameras to be installed at MP's home, office

SECURITY cameras will be installed at Lismore MP Thomas George's home and office in an effort to keep his staff and family safe.

The measure was recommended by police, after a Murwillumbah man was charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.

John Mark Bolton, 40, faced Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday over to an alleged incident in Murwillumbah on Friday, November 17 last year involving the Lismore Nationals MP, Tweed Daily News reported.

Mr George said it was by recommendation by the police that security cameras were installed at his office and home with permission from State Parliament.

He said the safety of his staff and family was his number one priority.

"I don't want to put anyone at risk," he said.

"I don't care how much it costs. Me and my family are paramount."

At this stage, Mr George said he was unsure whether he or the parliament would be footing the bill for the security cameras.

Mr George thanked members of his electorate and those from around the state for their support and well wishes.

"It's been a very trying time for some six weeks," Mr George said.

Premier, Gladys Berejiklian and deputy premier John Barilaro had phoned in support of Mr George and his family throughout the proceedings.