Security cameras to be doubled in city centre

EYE IN THE SKY: Lismore is set to receive a revamp of its surveillance cameras in the CBD. Marc Stapelberg

A HALF a million dollar upgrade to double the number of security cameras in Lismore's city centre is expected to bolster the safety of shoppers and business owners.

As youth and drunken louts cause trouble on the city streets, fed-up business owners asked when Lismore City Council would roll out the new system at yesterday's Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry breakfast.

Despite being listed in the council's works program for two years, compliance coordinator Matt Kelly said the upgrade was dependant on state or federal government grant funding to install the 48 new, digital cameras.

The existing analogue CCTV system hasn't been upgraded since it was implemented in 1999. Mr Kelly said a replacement is needed because the manufacturer "no longer supports the system, including replacement parts”.

Richmond Police District's crime prevention officer, David Henderson said he was "a little bit surprised” at the council's dated surveillance system when he was told about the aged technology at the breakfast.

But Senior Constable Henderson said the existing cameras still functioned sufficiently in helping cops catch out crims.

However, he said he was encouraged by the council's plans for a "dramatic increase” in cameras.

"It's a great deterrent for crime ,” Sen-Constable Henderson said.

He said the technology plays a significant roll in solving crimes. He recalled a recent incident that was solved in minutes after CCTV footage was shared publicly.

Lismore's Nationals candidate for the 2019 state election, Austin Curtin said his "ears pricked up” during the discussion about the city's security cameras.

He said he intended to discuss the on-going issue with incumbent Lismore MP, Thomas George.