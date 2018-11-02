Security cameras prove their worth

SECURE ADVICE: As part of Crime Prevention Week, officers from the Police Richmond Police District had a stand at Bunnings in Lismore and Ballina on the weekend to advise people on home security. On Sunday at the Ballina Bunnings were L-R Acting Superintendent Toby Lindsay, Domestic Violence Liaison Officer Senior Constable Jasmine Hussain.

A NORTHERN Rivers police initiative to promote the use of security camera and lighting with a large hardware chain on the weekend has been described a huge success.

And in a case of being hoist by their own petard, a person whom police allege decided to steal some security items then and there, were themselves caught on the hardware store's own CCTV.

Richmond Police District senior constable crime prevention officer, David Henderson said it was fantastic to see so many people attend the Lismore and Ballina Bunnings stores as part of Crime Prevention Week.

He said the event looks like being an annual event after several hundred people visited the stand and it was a marvellous opportunity for police to answer their questions.

"Police spoke to a lot of people about CCTV, sensor lights and quality locks on doors," he said.

"We were pushing for people to think about their home security and using CCTV and trail cams (camouflage cameras with motion sensors) particularly on rural properties."

However, he said the theft of some items is now being investigated.

"Police are investigating the theft of CCTV systems and a large number of tools from Bunnings Ballina on Sunday," he said.

"Ironically the incident was captured on CCTV."

Snr Constable Henderson said it is important for people to feel safe and secure on their own property.

Bunnings Warehouse Lismore operations manager, Roberta Malsen said they enjoyed hosting Lismore Police for Crime Prevention Week.

"We are always for opportunities to help with projects that benefit the local community," she said.

"So we were happy to support our local police, who work hard to keep our communities safe and crime free."

Snr Constable Henderson said the value of a CCTV camera was confirmed by a business in Casino who were able to identify the alleged thief.

"A man who stole $4000 from a business was caught by CCTV," he said.

On a lighter note, Snr Constable Henderson said the overall winner of the children's colouring competition at Lismore Bunnings was a young girl named Dakota.

"Dakota thinks all police dogs should be rainbow coloured," he said.

"I see nothing wrong with that idea at all."