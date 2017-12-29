'DEVASTATED': Crawford House Museum president John Sim shows where vandals struck the historical house, throwing a burning toilet paper roll through a window.

SECURITY cameras may be installed at Alstonville's historic Crawford House Museum to safeguard the 107-year-old building after what was described as the worst attack yet.

The Alstonville Plateau Historical Society is considering ramping up its security after suspected teenage hoodlums smashed windows and threw a flaming toilet roll into the building last Wednesday.

Society president, John Sim said the organisation's 120 members were "devastated by this attempt to burn the place down".

He said cameras were a better alternative than recommendations to bar the museum's windows because "historically, it's not what the place would have looked like".

The smell of smoke continued to waft through the building, which has reopened since the incident, and served as a reminder of how close the community could have come to losing the asset.

Last week's vandalism attack is an escalation of malicious damage to the property in the past year with broken windows and lights becoming a common occurrence.

Mr Sim said the attacks have taken its toll on the not-for-profit organisation's limited coffers in funding on-going repairs.

Volunteer, Lois Hennes said she resorted to regular patrols to ensure hoodlums aren't running amok at the heritage-listed home.

As a curator for the exhibits, Ms Hennes said she felt a responsibility to ensure loaned artefacts are protected.

"When you spend time in a house like this you understand how important it is to the community," Ms Hennes said.

Plateau residents have called for a permanent police presence to return to Alstonville to curb the behaviour of the teenage louts.

The officers who manned the station at Alstonville left about three years ago.

Society volunteer, Cathy Cohen said the on-going issue is unaligned with the town's character.

"You just don't expect this sort of thing to be happening in Alstonville," she said.