Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundamba Secondary College. Picture: Campbell Scott.
Bundamba Secondary College. Picture: Campbell Scott.
News

Security called to high school after ‘number of threats’

by Stephanie Bennett
7th Nov 2019 2:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SECURITY has been called to an Ipswich public high school after it received a number of threats in recent days, with Queensland Police investigating.

Bundamba State Secondary College principal Joanne Hughes today notified parents the school had been subject to "a number of threats", and Queensland Police had been notified.

"I want to reassure you that we treat the safety and welfare of your children, our students and our staff as our highest priority," she said.

"I understand there may be some concerns from parents in the school community in relation to this matter and as a precaution, security officers have been arranged to be onsite."

Ms Hughes went on to say police were maintaining contact with the school while enquiries were made, and the school was taking the advice of police to "continue with normal routines throughout the day".

Though the nature of the threats has not been revealed, The Courier-Mail understands they were made online.

"While I appreciate your desire to know more about the issues, I am unable to provide any further details but am pleased with the support that police are providing to our school," Ms Hughes said.

bundamba state secondary college ipswich threats

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH & ACT: Increased fire activity near Tenterfield

        WATCH & ACT: Increased fire activity near Tenterfield

        News DETERIORATING weather conditions, including gusty winds, are pushing an out of control bushfire towards properties.

        Councillor explains why he walked out on rates discussion

        premium_icon Councillor explains why he walked out on rates discussion

        Council News Councillor Battista walked out of Tuesday's council briefing

        SNAILGATE EXCLUSIVE: More slimy political deals

        premium_icon SNAILGATE EXCLUSIVE: More slimy political deals

        Opinion The snail at the centre of Byron's biggest political scandal speaks

        Should we name a local beach after a place in Borneo?

        premium_icon Should we name a local beach after a place in Borneo?

        News Resident wants the place to honour four local PoWs