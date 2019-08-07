Security briefings for unis at risk of cyber attacks

AUSTRALIA's top cyber security agency will deliver "high-level" briefings to NSW universities to help them better protect intellectual property and students' personal information.

Vice-chancellors from every university in the country will be updated on the latest cyber security risks and given advice on how to combat them by an expert from the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD).

Education Minister Dan Tehan said universities were "high value targets" for malicious cyber attacks because of the intellectual property and personal information they hold.

Minister for Education Dan Tehan said Aussies should be proactive about protecting their cyber security. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas



"Universities have a responsibility to their students and staff to have the strongest defences

in place to protect the information they hold," he said.

"The ASD are experts in cyber security and can provide the guidance to ensure our

universities are taking action to ensure their cyber security.

"Every Australian who is online should be proactive about taking steps to protect their cyber

security and that includes at our universities."

Vice-chancellors from universities across the country will be notified on the latest cyber security risks. Picture: istock

Earlier this year it was revealed the personal details of thousands of past and present Australian National University staff and students had been compromised in a massive data breach.

Senior intelligence officials have suggested China was one of only a few countries capable of pulling off the hack, which impacted up to 19 years worth of data.