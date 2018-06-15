Section of Bruxner Highway to close for roadworks

Roadworks on the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar.

Roadworks on the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar. Hamish Broome

A BUSY section of the Bruxner Higway in South Lismore will be partly closed for the next three weekends for essential road works.

Roads and Maritime has engaged Lismore City Council to carry out the rebuilding of the road surface south of Three Chain Road near Bunnings.

The work will be carried out over the next three weekends starting tonight, Friday June 15 from 7pm.

During the roadworks, the northbound lane of the Bruxner Highway will be closed to traffic from 7pm on Friday until 6pm on Sunday each weekend.

A sign posted detour along Krauss Avenue will be in place for northbound motorists.

The actual roadworks will take place overnight on each Friday from 7pm and 4am on Saturday, and then from 6am to 6pm each Saturday and Sunday.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701