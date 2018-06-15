Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roadworks on the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar.
Roadworks on the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar. Hamish Broome
News

Section of Bruxner Highway to close for roadworks

Hamish Broome
by
15th Jun 2018 11:31 AM

A BUSY section of the Bruxner Higway in South Lismore will be partly closed for the next three weekends for essential road works.

Roads and Maritime has engaged Lismore City Council to carry out the rebuilding of the road surface south of Three Chain Road near Bunnings.

The work will be carried out over the next three weekends starting tonight, Friday June 15 from 7pm.

During the roadworks, the northbound lane of the Bruxner Highway will be closed to traffic from 7pm on Friday until 6pm on Sunday each weekend.

A sign posted detour along Krauss Avenue will be in place for northbound motorists.

The actual roadworks will take place overnight on each Friday from 7pm and 4am on Saturday, and then from 6am to 6pm each Saturday and Sunday.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701

bruxner highway roads and maritime services roadworks three chain rd
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Crews called to large grass fire near hospital

    Crews called to large grass fire near hospital

    Breaking A FIRE and Rescue crew has called for RFS assistance at the blaze

    • 15th Jun 2018 1:39 PM
    Yellow crazy ant invasion spreads

    premium_icon Yellow crazy ant invasion spreads

    News Reports of the Yellow Crazy Ants breaking out of Lismore

    NIGHT MOVES: Sneak peek on bridge work at Broadwater

    premium_icon NIGHT MOVES: Sneak peek on bridge work at Broadwater

    News Bridge starts to take shap over existing highway

    Truck breakdown backs up highway traffic

    Truck breakdown backs up highway traffic

    Breaking One lane of the highway is closed

    Local Partners