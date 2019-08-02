Secret to success: Joel's career lies in the building

Joel Jensen of JJ Constructions wins The 2019 Young Entrepreneur of The Year at 2019 Lismore Business of The Years Awards.

Joel Jensen of JJ Constructions wins The 2019 Young Entrepreneur of The Year at 2019 Lismore Business of The Years Awards. Sophie Moeller

JOEL Jensen's work ethic revolves around three words: Quality, reliable and local.

He was surprised his construction business saw him win Young Entrepreneur at the recent Lismore Business Awards and is glad his mantra paid off.

"Not just for me though, but for the whole team,” he said.

When the 29-year-old builder began Joel Jensen Constructions with his wife Brittany, six years ago, the couple had one underlying principal in mind: "Customer service”.

Brittany, a butcher's daughter from Maclean, understood the meaning of service in a small town and what it means to think local.

For Joel, it is a question of karma.

"If you do good things for people, people will do good things for you in return,” he said.

And it's formula that works. In six years, the company has grown to employ 17 people and they are constantly busy, Mr Jensen said.

He won't take on any new employees unless he knows the business can support their family.

"There are a lot of good builders out there but I have always wanted to put the emphasis on making people feel worthwhile.

"They are spending a lot of money, and people do not always understand what is involved in building a home. We want to make sure they feel involved.

"And I am big on the little things. We always call people back straight away and we are into community involvement.

"No job is too small. That is our bread and butter, and it gives us the opportunity to show the quality of the work for follow up jobs.

"We don't have a city attitude. We buy local whether its services or tools, even if that means more expense.

"We want to keep the money flowing back other local businesses, that way everyone benefits.”

Joel is a Lismore boy through and through, having gone to Modanville and Wyrallah Road Public Schools before going onto Lismore High. He then went to Wollongbah TAFE while doing his apprenticeship with Kerry Pritchard.

Jensen's business supports local charities such as Relay For Life and, he recently took part in Lismore's cancer fundraiser, Dancing With The Stars. Not long ago, he offered up his trucks to deliver bales of hay to struggling farmers out west as well as to locals during the 2017 flood.

JJ Constructions also lost their office to the flood but, by and large, Jensen thinks the catastrophe, brought about by Cyclone Debbie, brought the community closer.

"In many ways I see the region as flourishing and booming,” he said.

There's a lot of new development in the pipeline and heaps of work in bathroom and kitchen renovations.

Proving that his age is no barrier, has been a "driving force”, he said. With a third child on the way, it is now it was about "offering a service that grows and is local,” he said.