Neil and June Gulliver of Rappville celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary this month. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
News

Secret to a 60 year marriage

Susanna Freymark
14th Jun 2020 1:17 PM
EIGHTY-SIX year old Neil Gulliver was “born down the road” from where he lives with wife June at Rappville.

The couple celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 25 and like many of their generation they used to go to community halls for dances.

“June’s parents invited me to partner June at her debut,” Neil said.

“He was handsome and we were in love,” June said.

“And we’re still in love.”

The couple have five children, Ron, Margaret, Greg, Andrew and Barbara who also lives in Rappville. They have 14 grandchildren and five great grandchildren, with a further two on the way.

Neil is on dialysis three days a weeks.

In his younger days he was cutting sleepers for the railway or working on their cattle farm. June helped too.

What is their secret to a long marriage?

“If you have a blue, get over it,” June said.

The fire that tore through Rappville on October 8 last year was the “worst thing that ever happened in my life,” Neil said.

Their home was saved but the fire came so close it burnt the eaves of their veranda and the couple were evacuated to the school.

“A lot of cattle were burnt,” Neil said.

Both June and Neil were heavily involved in the Rappville Community throughout their lives.

June was caretaker for the Rappville Church for many years and Neil was involved in the Casino Stampede rodeo and campdraft, among many other ways they supported the community.

The Gullivers plan to celebrate their major milestone at home with family.

