Secret recipe: Tastiest scones on offer at Kyogle

NEW SCONE QUEEN: Casino's Judith Wirth was elated to win The Farmers Plate scone competition with naming rights. BELOW: Winner Judith Wirth with judge Kyogle mayor and Danielle Mulholland and Barbara Clarke who came second. Susanna Freymark

THE competition was tough. The scones were tasty. The votes came down to preferences with the three judges each choosing one winner.

The final tally saw Casino's Judy Wirth take the crown for best scone at The Farmer's Plate cafe in Kyogle.

Her 'Ada' scone, named after her grandmother, will feature in the cafe's Devonshire tea for one year with 50 cents from every sale going to a charity of Ms Wirth's choice.

A breast cancer charity will benefit from her winning scone.

The secret recipe, passed down from her grandmother, included low skim powdered milk and cream.

That was all she would give away.

Judges Sean Muir, the chef at Farmer's Plate, 11 year old Angus Gibson and Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland took the judging seriously, taking sips of water between tasting the five finalist scones.

Angus from Afterlee said he was passionate about food and especially scones.

"Good texture, flavour and not too dry," was what he was looking for in a scone.

Cr Mulholland was looking for "texture, moisture, fluffiness and taste."

The finalists were Sue Anderson, Barbara Clarke, Same Glover, Elva Jones and of course, Ms Wirth.

Farmer's Plate owner Steve Klaasson said the 'Ada' scone would be sold in the cafe for a year and then they would run the competition again.

Next could be savoury scones or another category, the cafe hasn't decided yet.

Ms Wirth wanted to thank Richmond Dairies for the skim milk powder.