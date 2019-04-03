Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW SCONE QUEEN: Casino's Judith Wirth was elated to win The Farmers Plate scone competition with naming rights. BELOW: Winner Judith Wirth with judge Kyogle mayor and Danielle Mulholland and Barbara Clarke who came second.
NEW SCONE QUEEN: Casino's Judith Wirth was elated to win The Farmers Plate scone competition with naming rights. BELOW: Winner Judith Wirth with judge Kyogle mayor and Danielle Mulholland and Barbara Clarke who came second. Susanna Freymark
Community

Secret recipe: Tastiest scones on offer at Kyogle

Susanna Freymark
by
3rd Apr 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE competition was tough. The scones were tasty. The votes came down to preferences with the three judges each choosing one winner.

The final tally saw Casino's Judy Wirth take the crown for best scone at The Farmer's Plate cafe in Kyogle.

Her 'Ada' scone, named after her grandmother, will feature in the cafe's Devonshire tea for one year with 50 cents from every sale going to a charity of Ms Wirth's choice.

A breast cancer charity will benefit from her winning scone.

The secret recipe, passed down from her grandmother, included low skim powdered milk and cream.

That was all she would give away.

Judges Sean Muir, the chef at Farmer's Plate, 11 year old Angus Gibson and Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland took the judging seriously, taking sips of water between tasting the five finalist scones.

Angus from Afterlee said he was passionate about food and especially scones.

"Good texture, flavour and not too dry," was what he was looking for in a scone.

Cr Mulholland was looking for "texture, moisture, fluffiness and taste."

The finalists were Sue Anderson, Barbara Clarke, Same Glover, Elva Jones and of course, Ms Wirth.

Farmer's Plate owner Steve Klaasson said the 'Ada' scone would be sold in the cafe for a year and then they would run the competition again.

Next could be savoury scones or another category, the cafe hasn't decided yet.

Ms Wirth wanted to thank Richmond Dairies for the skim milk powder.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Empty for 7 years, what will happen to supermarket building?

    premium_icon Empty for 7 years, what will happen to supermarket building?

    Business THE mayor has asked the owners to come to town and negotiate "an outcome which is positive for the community".

    Pub's new managers reveal grand plans

    premium_icon Pub's new managers reveal grand plans

    Business Casino pub will offer delicious food and family-friendly atmosphere

    Hospital site unusable after years of vandalism

    premium_icon Hospital site unusable after years of vandalism

    Community Health district set to go ahead with plans to demolish the buildings

    Spike in poisonings from deadly mushrooms

    Spike in poisonings from deadly mushrooms

    Health Don't eat wild mushrooms -- they could make you very sick