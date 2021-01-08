Menu
Illuminarium Escape from the Dreamspell is an immersive storytelling experience in Lismore until the end of January.
Secret chambers and codes: Lismore’s mysterious escape room

Rebecca Lollback
8th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Have you ever had the feeling things are not as they seem?

Illuminarium's Escape from the Dreamspell is an escape room now operating in Lismore, where you "embark upon a hero's journey" to unravel some mysteries.

Talulah Rae from The Magic Theatre said it was an immersive storytelling experience for two to six players.

"Escape from the Dreamspell is a divine comedy, a game show, a fascinating romp through the evolution of human consciousness and the nature of reality. And a whole lot of fun," she said.

"You have exactly one hour to decipher codes, open secret chambers, and solve puzzles to unlock the mysteries and Escape from the Dreamspell.

"In addition to being a really unique interactive game, it also has a community development component where participants collect 'Call to Action' cards that ask them to action kindness, gratitude and ideas that make their community a better place to live, and to share their photos and stories."

Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Talulah Rae said the escape room would build teamwork and connection, inspire curiosity, wonder, play and creative community engagement.

There are multiple sessions every weekday until January 29.

Illuminarium is located in The Strumpet Salon at 28 Baillie St, North Lismore.

Tickets available at www.themagictheatre.com.au/illuminarium

