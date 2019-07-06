Secret cameras will catch Ballina beach hoons

CAMERAS TO BE INSTALLED: This is a submitted file photo of four-wheel drivers illegally traversing the dunes at Lennox Head's Seven Mile Beach in May. Ballina Shire Council has announced cameras will now be installed on the beach.

FOUR-wheel drivers who do the wrong thing by hooning on Lennox Head's Seven Mile Beach will now have a greater change of being caught.

Ballina Shire Council has announced it will install covert cameras at the beach in a bid to catch the hoons who speed and drive up the dunes as well as motorists who don't have a permit.

The cameras will be placed at "various locations” at the beach where turtles nest, along with the bird species, the endangered pied oystercatcher and the rainbow bee-eater.

Shaun Eastment, from Lennox Head Landcare, welcomed the move to put the cameras in, saying it provided a balance between allowing access to responsible motorists, but also ensuring the environment and beach safety were protected.

Ms Eastment said some four-wheel-drivers have been ignoring the code of conduct for the beach by speeding and churning up the sand, driving up into the dunes and driving too close to animals and people on the beach.

"At one point (this year), the beach was so churned up you couldn't walk on it,” Ms Eastment said.

She said residents had been encouraged to take photos of four-wheel drivers doing the wrong thing, but many didn't for fear of an aggressive response.

She said council's approach was "really responsible”.

While these issues also affect the beaches on the south side of the Richmond River, they are outside Ballina Shire's control.