How star pulled off incredible stunt

Mary Poppins Returns has wowed movie fans with its practically perfect blend of nostalgia, showstopping musical numbers and innovative special effects.

But one memorable moment was a lot more real than it appeared on screen as Mary Poppins - played by Emily Blunt - fell through a bathtub into an enchanted land.

The technical aspects of the scene has been explained to fans in part of an official companion to the movie, Mary Poppins Returns - Making The Impossible, The Sun reports.

Emily has previously said of the scene: "As much as possible they built practical sets that you can interact with.

"They actually carved a hole in the bottom of the bath and had a slide that went under the stage.

"But it was a drop. It was fast and steep and then they filled this bath with bubbles and you just dropped down.

"So the kids did theirs 20 times; I think I did it twice."

emily deserves an oscar for sliding backwards into the bathtub in mary poppins returns bc I would be scared af to do that pic.twitter.com/b6gkRmSGQS — maddy | 155 (@jackmansramirez) January 12, 2019

Fans have been amazed after the behind-the-scenes clip went viral on Twitter.

One social media user wrote: "I think this is one of the most amazing things I've ever seen."

Another said: "I love practical effects."

A third tweeted: "Imagine being the person who had to build that entire tub and slide all for a two-second part of the movie."

Released in cinemas at the end of last year, Mary Poppins Returns has already raked in over $390 million at the global box office.

The movie - which also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw and Julie Walters - has proved so popular that a sequel is already in the works.

Director Rob Marshall told The Sun: "It is early stages but I will say right now that there were eight books, so there's a lot of great material still to mine."

