Second Tyalgum crash victim dies in hospital

A QUEENSLAND man who has spent more than a week in hospital after a crash at Tyalgum has died.

FRIEND OF CRASH VICTIM WARNS OF ROAD TERROR

John Paras, 59, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a tree at Limpinwood Rd, Tyalgum, on Saturday, October 19.

NSW Police announced this afternoon Mr Paras passed away at the Gold Coast University Hospital, where he was flown to after the accident.

Inquiries are continuing by officers from Tweed-Byron Police District.

Mr Paras’ accident was at the same corner where Burleigh Businessman Peter Gardner who was killed when he also came from his bike and struck a tree earlier this month.

A friend of Mr Paras, Gold Coast man Alberto Guidotti, urged the Tweed Shire Council to take action on the piece of road which has now claimed two lives.

A spokesperson from the council said the section of road was under review and additional warning signage would be erected as soon as possible.

Council will now review the need for any larger scale treatments that could be implemented to improve safety, according to the spokesperson.